Chicago's ABC, Univision O&Os CoHost Debates

In an effort to reach Spanish and English-speaking voters, the Univision and ABC O&Os in Chicago are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host senatorial and congressional debates.

Viewers will be able to watch the debates on a range of platforms including ABC-owned WLS’ digital subchannel and the digital and mobile platforms offered by WLS and Univision’s WGBO. Neither station, however, will air the debates live on their primary channel.

The U.S. Senate debate between Republican incumbent Mark Kirk and Tammy Duckworth, who currently represents the 8th district in Congress, will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. It will air on WLS at 10:35 p.m. that night. WGBO will air it at 10 a.m. Nov. 6.

The congressional debates will be taped on Oct. 22 and will be streamed live. Both stations, however, will air the debates the following day—WLS at 4:30 p.m. and WGBO at 10 a.m.