Chicago Stations Wouldn’t Out Cubs-Jinx Extender

Chicago TV stations WGN-TV (Tribune Co.) WBBM-TV (CBS) and WMAQ-TV (NBC) all said Wednesday that they would not reveal the name or address of "the fan."

According to a source at WGN-TV, which is co-owned with the Chicago Cubs, the station's news department decided that it would not "out" the Cubs "fan" who seemingly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory when he deflected a foul ball from the waiting glove of Cubs left fielder Moises Alou.

The same went for CBS’ WBBM-TV there, according to a station spokeswoman. And the assignment desk at WMAQ-TV confirmed that they would not air his name or address.

The Cubs went on to lose the game, and the fan, who didn't even get the ball, had to be escorted out of the ballpark by security after being pelted with debris and threatened by angry fans, according to reports.

The stations' discretion came even though the hapless fan had already been outed on Web site The Smoking Gun (http://www.thesmokinggun.com/

), which published his name; ESPN.com (sports.espn.go.com/mlb/playoffs2003/news/story?id=1638975

); and the Chicago Sun-Times’

Web site (http://www.suntimes.com/index/

), which also named his hometown and place of business.

Fox's WFLD-TV, which carried the game, had not returned calls at press time about whether it would similarly withhold his identity.