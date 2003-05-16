Chicago says no to dereg

Chicago's Tribune Co. has worked overtime selling the Federal Communications

Commission and Capitol Hill on the idea of eliminating the ban on local

newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership, but it apparently hasn't made much headway with

the hometown folks.

On May 7, the Chicago City Council voted 50-0 to oppose FCC plans to loosen

that restriction and other media-ownership limits.

The vote, sponsored by Alderman Bernard Stone, was no endorsement of Tribune,

which owns the Chicago Tribune as well as WGN television and AM stations in the

market, but it was not necessarily a swipe either, said a local media figure

following the vote.

"The City Council's approach was broader than looking at just Tribune," said

Barbara Popovich, head of Chicago's five cable access channels. "The real

concern is a loss of local commitment that has become very apparent in the

Chicago area, with radio as the most extreme example. Clear Channel [Communications Inc.] now owns six

channels here, and we understand the market's last jazz station is going by the

wayside."