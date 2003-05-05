Chicago salutes Bob Hope

Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications will celebrate the

100th birthday of legendary comic Bob Hope May 29.

Hope, though born and raised in Cleveland, started his rise to stardom in

Chicago, where he got a vaudeville boost from the Stratford Theater on the South

Side.

All through May, the museum, located within the Chicago Cultural Center, will

allow visitors to videotape a free birthday greeting to Hope that will be sent

to him.

The festivities May 29 will be hosted by Bravo's Bill Zehme.

For more information, call 312-629-6000.