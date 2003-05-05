Chicago salutes Bob Hope
Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications will celebrate the
100th birthday of legendary comic Bob Hope May 29.
Hope, though born and raised in Cleveland, started his rise to stardom in
Chicago, where he got a vaudeville boost from the Stratford Theater on the South
Side.
All through May, the museum, located within the Chicago Cultural Center, will
allow visitors to videotape a free birthday greeting to Hope that will be sent
to him.
The festivities May 29 will be hosted by Bravo's Bill Zehme.
For more information, call 312-629-6000.
