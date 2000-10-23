Chicago countdown Continuing

Asha Blake, late of Later Today ,

met with WBBM-TV news management last week as the station prepares for the

probable exit of Carol Marin and her late-news program. Station management

believes that Marin's ambitious newscast needs change, at the very least. But

Marin will likely bolt if substantive changes are imposed; although she would

remain at CBS as a Chicago-based correspondent for 60

Minutes II.

WBBM-TV confirmed that Blake is being considered for a job there and

has met with key people, but said there has been no decision regarding the late

news.

Marin's attempt at a newscast free from tie-ins and fluff has drawn

praise and encouragement from colleagues across the country, but its ratings

are below past versions of WBBM-TV late newscasts. Newswatchers have speculated

about the end of the newscast as it is at least since the summer, when General

Manager Hank Price left the CBS station for Hearst-Argyle and News Director Pat

Costello left to work for A.H. Belo. Price and Costello, who have been replaced

by Walt DeHaven and Craig Hume, respectively, were big supporters of Marin's

newscast.