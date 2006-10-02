Chicago Beats Seahawks, Not Housewives

ABC won Sunday night in the 18-49 demo in Nielsen overnight ratings with a 5.6 rating/14 share thanks to a strong performance from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (5.7/15) and the usual stellar performance from Desperate Housewives (8.5/19).

NBC was second thanks to its new NFL football package, recording a 4.9/13 for the night with its coverage of the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears. The game actually drew a bigger audience opposite Housewives at 9-10 than it did against against ABC's Brothers & Sisters at 10-11, but that was likely because the game was a blowout by then.

Brothers and Sisters averaged a solid 5.5/14, tied with the football game for top honors in the 10-11 p.m. hour (though that could change when West Coast returns come in from Seattle), but that was down from the 6.2 rating/15 share it averaged for its premiere the week before.

It's hard to compare CBS shows head-to-head with other networks, since CBS had a half-hour football overrun that knocked its lineup off the hour and has hour as the resurgent Redskins topped the Jaguars in overtime.

CBS came in third on the night with a 4.3/11 for the game run-over, a much-touted 60 Minutes interview with Bob Woodward over his new book on the Bush administration, and the rhyming trio of Amazing Race, Cold Case and Without a Trace.

Fox was third with a 3/8 for repeats of its animated lineup and a new outing for War at Home.

The CW averaged a 1.1/3 for the premieres of Everybody Hates Chris (.9/3), All of Us (.9/3), Girlfriends (1.3/3), the series premiere of The Game (1.2/3) and a repeat of Next Top Model (1.2/3).

Everyone Loves Chris was a far cry from its premiere last season, when it averaged a strong 3.2/9.