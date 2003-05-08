Chester to Powell: Abstain on media review

There's little that Jeff Chester can say that would surprise Federal

Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell, but the FCC chief probably

didn't see this one coming.

Chester, head of the Center for Digital Democracy, has been one of Powell's

fiercest critics during the debate over media-ownership rules.

Wednesday, Chester asked Powell to recuse himself from the review -- the most

important rulemaking mediawise on the FCC's plate.

Chester charged that Powell favors deregulation so stridently that he has

developed an "ideologically driven" record on the impact of industry

consolidation, rather than an objective one.

"Under your leadership, the FCC has engaged in an intellectually dishonest

inquiry," Chester wrote in the request to Powell. "Given your bias ... we urge

you to recuse yourself from voting in the proceeding."

The FCC is slated to revise nearly all of its broadcast-ownership rules June 2.

A spokesman for Powell had no comment.