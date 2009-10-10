Chernin Lands Two Series at CBS

Chernin Entertainment is looking for laughs in the workplace. The 20th Century Fox TV-based shingle has set up two comedy projects at CBS with workplace settings.

The multicamera half-hour from scribe Chris Harris ("How I Met Your Mother") revolves around an unlikely corporate office friendship between a thirtysomething guy who feels his career has plateaued and a 22-year-old who works in the same office.

Harris will exec produce along with Peter Chernin and Chernin TV chief Katherine Pope.

The second multicam project hails from scribe Jared Stern ("Bolt"). That half-hour follows a group of blue-collar workers at a Target-like mega-store. Stern, Chernin and Pope exec produce.

CBS has given script commitments to both projects.

Chernin Entertainment, the production banner launched this summer by the former News Corp. prexy, has hit the ground running in its first development cycle. Shingle also has two drama projects and a family comedy set up at Fox in conjunction with 20th.

Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C's sister publication Variety.