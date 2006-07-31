Chermol Sticks with Telepictures

Veteran televisionproducer Cathy Chermol has re-upped with Telepictures Prods., where she has an overall development and executive consulting deal.

Chermol will develop and produce strip programming for syndication and cable, while providing executive-consulting and executive-producing services for Telepictures’ slate of new and returning programming.

The producer, who will shuttle from Los Angeles to New York, is credited with launching The Tyra Banks Show, which has been renewed for a second season, and will be involved in the development and launch of Dr. Keith Ablow’s new talk show this fall.

She returned to Telepictures in 2005 after four years at Good Morning America, leaving as senior supervising producer. She spent the previous seven years at Telepictures under an exclusive overall development deal, which included producing talk shows with Queen Latifah, Maureen O’Boyle, Carnie Wilson and Jane Whitney, as well as supervising the New York bureau of Extra.