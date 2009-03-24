Chelsea Handler to Remain on E! through 2012

E! Entertainment’s late-night host, Chelsea Handler, has secured a new deal with Comcast Entertainment Group. Her show, Chelsea Lately, will air through 2012. Handler also will develop and produce shows across Comcast’s cable networks – E!, Style, G4 and FEARnet --via her new production company, Borderline Amazing Productions.



E! launched Chelsea Lately in July 2007. The show moved into its new 11 p.m. time slot on February 16, and has been growing ever since. The show averages an audience of 746,000 viewers, up 48% compared to E!’s first quarter 2009-to-date average and up 31% among total viewers over the year-ago time period. Chelsea Lately is strongest among young female viewers 18-34, beating ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBS’ Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and NBC’s Last Call with Carson Daly among that audience.

