Chefs duel in paradise
Take Food Network's Iron Chef, add a Hawaiian backdrop and
subtract the voiceovers and you have Paradise Chef Duel, a proposed new
cook-off that starts a local trial run next month with hopes of eventually
making it to the big time -- which, these days, is Food.
Three potential pilots -- co-hosted by David Rosengarten of Food's
In Food Today and Taste -- are being taped Aug. 3 at Restaurant Row
in Honolulu, and they will air on CBS affiliate KGMB-TV there Aug. 17 and Sept. 7.
The third has not been slated.
The production company is Golden Tapa Productions, Honolulu, and Frank Clark
is executive producer.
