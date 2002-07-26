Chefs duel in paradise

Take Food Network's Iron Chef, add a Hawaiian backdrop and

subtract the voiceovers and you have Paradise Chef Duel, a proposed new

cook-off that starts a local trial run next month with hopes of eventually

making it to the big time -- which, these days, is Food.

Three potential pilots -- co-hosted by David Rosengarten of Food's

In Food Today and Taste -- are being taped Aug. 3 at Restaurant Row

in Honolulu, and they will air on CBS affiliate KGMB-TV there Aug. 17 and Sept. 7.

The third has not been slated.

The production company is Golden Tapa Productions, Honolulu, and Frank Clark

is executive producer.