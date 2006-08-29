Cheetah Roars on Disney

Disney Channel's Cheetah Girls sequel, The Cheetah Girls 2, earned the network its biggest audience ever for an original movie premiere and its most-watched day ever on Aug. 25. It was also TV's most-viewed program that day.

The movie, starring Raven-Symoné and an ensemble cast, averaged 7.8 million total viewers between 8 and 9:55 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research. It narrowly beat out Disney's last movie phenomena, High School Musical, which premiered to 7.7 million total viewers in January.



Cheetah also helped Disney see its most-watched total day and earned a huge 61 national share in girls 6-11 and a 59 share in girls 9-14.