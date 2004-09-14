Cheeseheads Boost Mouse Net

ABC's first Monday Night Football game of the season posted the night’s biggest broadcast ratings, according to fast affiliate Nielsen Media Research numbers.

The Green Bay Packers' victory (some fans refer to themselves as cheeseheads) over the Carolina Panthers attracted 17.7 million viewers and scored a 7.5 rating in adults 18-49.

Against football, NBC’s new airport drama LAX took flight with a solid 13.1 million viewers and a 5.0 rating in 18-49s. CBS’ CSI: Miami, which shares the same 10 p.m. slot, was in repeats and averaged about 9.5 million viewers and a 3.3 18-49 number.

Also Monday night, the WB premiered new seasons of returning hits 7th Heaven and Everwood.7th Heaven was the bigger draw, with 6.95 million viewers and a 2.4 rating in adults 18-34. Everwood drew 6.03 million viewers and a 3.2 rating in adults 18-34.

In the reality category, it was too soon to call ratings for ABC’s new Apprentice knockoff, The Benefactor, since some metered markets were live with football.

On NBC, Fear Factor scored with 10.3 million viewers and a 4.5 rating in adults 18-49. Fox’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition knock-off, Renovate My Family attracted 5.4 million viewers and a 2.5 rating in 18-49s.

