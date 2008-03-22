Cheers! Harpo Signs Kirstie Alley

Oprah Winfrey's production company, Harpo Productions, signed former Cheers star and Jenny Craig spokeswoman Kirstie Alley to a TV-development deal, possibly including a syndicated daily strip.

Besides the top-rated Oprah Winfrey Show, Harpo is behind ABC's latest reality show, Oprah's Big Give. Winfrey is partnering with Discovery to launch OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, a digital-cable channel.