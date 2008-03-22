Cheers! Harpo Signs Kirstie Alley
Oprah Winfrey's production company, Harpo Productions, signed former Cheers star and Jenny Craig spokeswoman Kirstie Alley to a TV-development deal, possibly including a syndicated daily strip.
Besides the top-rated Oprah Winfrey Show, Harpo is behind ABC's latest reality show, Oprah's Big Give. Winfrey is partnering with Discovery to launch OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, a digital-cable channel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.