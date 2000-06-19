Cheering in the press box?

Denver sportscaster Tony Zarrella of KUSA-TV took heat in local newspapers last week over the charge that his appearance in a videotape targeting Broncos ticket holders, in which he extolled the virtues of the team's new stadium, created a conflict of interest.

The station defended the appearance as informational, not commercial. Denver Post critic Joanne Ostrow called it "an appalling breach of journalistic ethics." One station source suggested to Broadcasting & Cable that Zarrella and station management might not have participated had they considered the appearance of conflict, but added that Zarrella is well known as a frequent critic of the team. Zarrella was unvailable for comment.