Cheeks Promoted to NBC Business Operations President

George Cheeks, executive VP of business operations and late night at NBC, is expanding his role as president, business operations and late night programming, continuing to report to Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. Cheeks will continue oversight of business affairs for NBC Entertainment, music services for the NBCUniversal television portfolio, and production operations for Universal Television and Universal Cable Productions. In addition, he will oversee all late-night programming for NBC.

“George is an enormous asset to this company and one of the most business savvy executives I know,” said Greenblatt. “He's been vital to our continued growth at NBC in primetime and late night, which has brought us back to a leadership position among the broadcast networks. He has been a meaningful partner to me personally as well as to our incredible late-night talent, and his deep industry expertise and unique ability to close even the most complicated deals makes him our secret weapon. I’m thrilled George wants to continue to be a part of this winning team for the future.”

Related: Ahuja Named CFO At Fox Networks Group

Cheeks joined NBC in 2012 as executive VP of business operations. Prior to NBC, Cheeks spent 14 years at Viacom in New York. He graduated from Yale and received his J.D. degree from Harvard Law School.