Cheatwood Joins CNN Headline News

Local-news veteran Joel Cheatwood -- famous for the "if it bleeds, it leads" approach to newscasts -- is joining CNN Headline News as executive producer.

Cheatwood will head program development, based in New York. He'll report to Headline News chief Rolando Santos. In a note to staffers, Santos said, "I appreciate and respect Joel's unique ability to create innovative programming that has a wide range of audience appeal."

Cheatwood was once CNN GM Princell Hair's boss back at WMAQ in Chicago, where Cheatwood was VP of news and Hair was news director. Cheatwood also worked with Santos at stations in San Francisco and L.A.