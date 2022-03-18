‘Cheaper By the Dozen’ Film on Disney Plus March 18

Cheaper By the Dozen, an original movie that updates the 2003 film of the same name, premieres on Disney Plus March 18. About a blended family with lots and lots of children, the movie stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as the parents.

Gail Lerner directs. Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry wrote the screenplay, and Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey wrote the 1948 novel.

Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael are also in the cast.

Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. the executive producers.

The movie is rated PG. The New York Times said, “a big family is a strong comic premise, and Lerner takes a buoyant, energetic approach.”

Steve Martin starred in the 2003 movie, and Shawn Levy directed. ■