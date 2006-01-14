Chase: Sopranos on Its Way Out

Sopranos creator David Chase reiterated Friday that the show will end following the last 20 episodes that will air between now and March 2007, and played down speculation about a possible feature film.

The show returns for a sixth season March 12 with a 12-epsiode run, and then will finish with eight more episodes beginning in early 2007.

Speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.., Chase said that would be the end of the series, and that there are no plans for a film.

"We had talked about it, but we haven't talked about it in a long time," Chase said. "It's hard to see how it would work. I think what were going to be doing in the next year and a half will be what would have been

that movie."

Chase also said he hopes to direct the series finale, and also told reporters he will have no input on how A&E edits his show when they begin airing reruns this fall.