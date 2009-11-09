Chase Checks in as CNN, Oprah , Facebook Webcast Sponsor

With the live CNN.com, Oprah.com and Facebook webcast slated for 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, Chase Bank has signed on to sponsor the event.

The 90-minute event will feature Oprah Winfrey and Uwem Akpan, author of Say You're One of Them, the latest member of Oprah's Book Club, along with other guests, such as CNN's Anderson Cooper.

As part of its sponsorship, Chase will have display ads on the landing page for the webcast, and will have pre-roll video spots on the webcast video. The deal is part of a larger buy the bank has made with CNN.com, and it will have a presence on the basic and live video players, as well as on CNN.com, through Dec. 31. The ads on the webcast will focus on Chase's "Blueprint" campaign.

The webcast will stream simultaneously on CNN.com and Oprah.com, with Facebook users able to sign in through Facebook Connect and comment on the discussion in real time. They will also be able to submit questions that may be asked during the discussion.