Chase Carey To Keynote OnScreen Summit

News Corp. Deputy Chairman, President and COO Chase Carey will be the keynote speaker for the 2009 OnScreen Media Summit in New York City. The second annual event, presented by B&C and Multichannel News, is slated for Oct. 21 at the Edison Ballroom.

Carey returned to News Corp. in July and now oversees diversified global operations spanning five continents, including the production and distribution of film and television programming; television, satellite and cable broadcasting; newspaper and book publishing; and digital media. He also sits on the company's board of directors.

Carey was president and CEO of DirecTV after his previous stint at News Corp., in which he was co-COO of News Corp., and chairman and CEO of the Fox Television Group. He will be the subject of a keynote Q&A hosted by B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman. Carey's keynote kicks off the day-long event, which will include other speakers and panels to be announced at a later date.

The summit takes place the day after the 2009 B&CHall of Fame gala, set forOct. 20 at New York City's Waldorf-Astoria.