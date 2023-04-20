Charter’s Jim Nuzzo To Retire; Paul Woelk Promoted to Senior VP

Charter Communications said that executive VP, business planning Jim Nuzzo plans to retire in early 2024 and that Paul Woelk has been promoted to senior VP, cable operations business planning.

Nuzzo joined Charter in 2014, overseeing business planning for the company’s cable operations. In 2019 he added oversight of corporate financial planning & analysis.

“Jim’s expertise and leadership in financial planning, forecasting and analysis have been invaluable over the past decade, and he has been a tremendous partner to the entire executive team,” said Chris Winfrey, Charter’s President & CEO. “Most notably, he led the development of Charter’s business planning playbook that was instrumental in navigating the complexities of the largest-ever cable integration with our purchase of Time Warner Cable and Bright House. The systems and processes he developed are central to our current day success.”

With Nuzzo’s retirement, Woelk’s promotion makes him responsible for all aspects of business planning for Charter’s cable operations, as well as the consolidation of budgets and forecasts companywide.

He joined Charter in 2016 during the acquisition of Bright House Neworks. Before joingin Bright House, he spent nine years at Sprint.

Woelk will report to Adam Ray, executive VP and chief commercial officer at Charter.

“Paul’s vast experience in and knowledge of our operations makes him well-suited for this expanded role,” said Ray. “I look forward to working with him and his team to continue building practical models that help guide our day-to-day operations to even greater success.”

The corporate FP&A, business intelligence and corporate services teams which currently report to Nuzzo will now report to CFO Jessica Fischer, the company said.