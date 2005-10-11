Charter Takes BlueHighways
Digital On-Demand bluegrass music/lifestyle programming provider BlueHighways has signed a deal with Charter.
The MSO will carry the programming on its digital tier, starting as early as first quarter 2006.
BlueHighways delivers 20 hours of programming a week including American Journeys, Reno's Old Time Music Festival, Woodsongs, Due West, Heart to Heart, Storytellers Theater and America's Backroads (bluehighwaystv.com).
