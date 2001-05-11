Charter to take $1 billion bridge loan

Charter Communications has amended an existing $2 billion bridge loan to make $1 billion available for an anticipated funding shortfall.

Charter Communications Holdings, LLC and Charter Communications Holdings Capital Corporation, units Charter Communications, Inc. announced the amendment of their $2 billion 2001 senior bridge loan facility on Friday. After the sale of the $1.5 billion senior and senior siscount notes announced on May 10, 2001, the cmopany will have $1 billion available for a previously projected funding shortfall of $300 million to $500 million, if Charter were to borrow the full amount available under the bridge loan facility.

One of the nation's largest MSOs, Charter Communications currently serving some 6.4 million customers in 40 states.

- Richard Tedesco