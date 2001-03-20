Charter strikes Fox Sports deal

Following up the resolution of its fight over with Fox Sports, Charter Communications completed a carriage agreement for Fox Sports Digital Gold out-of-market sports package and for Fox Sports World and extended a deal for Fox Sports Net South and Fox Sports Midwest.

In January Charter was in a showdown with Fox over license fees for Midwest in which Fox threatened to yank the net from Charter systems. Separately, Charter also agreed to carry regional entertainment network Turner South to systems serving 500,000 homes, boosting the net to 5.5 million subs. - John Higgins