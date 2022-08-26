Charter Seeks Co-Star For Spot To Appear During World Cup

Charter Communications is conducting a soccer trick-shot content, with the winner appearing in a spot that will air during the World Cup promoting the Spectrum Mobile Wireless service.

The promotion is part of a partnership with Comcast’s Telemundo and Peacock Premium promoting the Spanish-language coverage of the World Cup.

At the same time, a commercial featuring Mexican National Team Captain Andrés Guardado began airing Thursday. The spot offers new customers who sign up for Spectrum Mi Plan Latino and Spectrum Internet 12 months of Peacock Premium at no additional cost.

Charter’s new campaign with Guardado is aimed at building awareness of the company’s Spectrum TV, Internet and Mobile services for Spanish-speaking customers leading up to the World Cup.

The skill contest will run through September 12. Fans can submit videos of themselves performing trick shots with a soccer ball. A panel of judges will choose the winner, who will appear with Guardado in a new commercial during the World Cup.

“The World Cup is the most-watched sporting event in the world, and the anticipation and passion that soccer fans experience is profound – especially with our Spanish-speaking customers,” said Marisol Martinez, VP of multicultural marketing for Charter. “The combination of Mi Plan Latino, Spectrum Internet and Peacock Premium will give our customers the ability to watch all their favorite World Cup teams and matches in Spanish on any device at anytime, anywhere, and our partnership with Andrés Guardado will help us connect with the avid Hispanic soccer community across the U.S. while giving one lucky fan the chance to share their fútbol skills with one of the greatest midfielders in the game today.” ■