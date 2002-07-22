Charter seeks $1.9B in system sales

Debt-laden Charter Communications Inc. is shopping a package of small-town

cable systems, hoping to raise around $1.9 billion.

The systems serve about 600,000 subscribers and are all outside of Charter's

major cluster areas, in states like Utah, Arizona (a state in which Charter has

just one, small system.) Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas

and Nevada.

The packages come to about 10% of Charter's subscriber base.

Cable investment banker Daniels & Associates has the assignment.

The deal is likely to disappoint investors looking for guidance on the

private market value of cable systems amidst the recent financial mayhem.

These properties are small, scattered and some in need of rebuilds.

Industry executives said that Charter's asking price is a mere $3,200 or so

per subscriber, a price dismissed as too high.

(Bresnan Communications is paying just $2,700 per sub for similar systems

being sold by AT&T Broadband.)

Two years ago, strong suburban and urban clusters were selling for

$5,000-$6,000 per sub.

If a couple of low-priced rural deals convince investors that all systems are

really only worth $3,000, it could hurt already-battered cable stocks even

further.

Charter wouldn't comment in detail on the expected sale price or which

properties were up for auction.

However a spokesman said that the company has long said it would consider the

sale of 'non-strategic' assets to improve its balance sheet.

But the company has no looming debt repayments.

'If the right deal doesn't com through, we're under no pressure to divest

assets,' the spokesman said.

Charter isn't selling systems in it most significant markets.

In his rush to amass a giant system portfolio, chairman Paul Allen wasn't as

interested in clustering as he was in just grabbing systems.

As a result, Charter's clusters aren't as attractive as those of companies

like Comcast, Time Warner Cable or Insight.

The only big market Charter dominates is St. Louis. The other markets in

which it owns most of the DMA's cable systems are places like Madison, Wi. and

Greenville, SC.

Now, Charter executives are trying to prune a lot of the stray

properties.

The company's debt is running almost nine times cash flow and comes to $2,800

per subscriber.

'They need to get more than $2,800 or its not worth selling,' said one

securities analyst. Charter's stock has sunk to a woeful $3.50 per

share.