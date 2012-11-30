Charter Reaches Retrans Pact With LIN

Charter Communications avoided a blackout of local broadcast

affiliates in eight states Thursday, reaching a retransmission consent

agreement with LIN Media for about 13 stations.

The stations -- WTNH -TV (ABC) in New Haven, Conn.; WWLP-TV

in Springfield, Mass.; WIAT-TV (CBS) in Birmingham, Ala.; WNAC-TV (Fox) and

WPRI-TV (CBS) in Providence, R.I.; KIMT-TV (CBS) in Mason City, Ia.; WAVY-TV

and WVBT-TV (Fox) in Norfolk, Va.; WLUK-TV (Fox) and WCWF-TV (The CW) in Green

Bay, Wis.; and WOOD-TV (NBC), WOTV-TV (ABC) and WXSP-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Grand

Rapids, Mich. -- were set to go dark on Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. According to

Charter, a deal was reached in time to avoid a loss of service.

"We appreciated our customer's patience and support as we

worked through these negotiations, protecting their best interests," Charter

said in a statement.

LIN confirmed the agreement on its own websites.

"We are pleased to inform you that an agreement has been

reached with Charter and you will not lose access to your local TV station,"

WOOD-TV said on its website. "We appreciate your support throughout these

negotiations."