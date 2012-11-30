Charter Reaches Retrans Pact With LIN
Charter Communications avoided a blackout of local broadcast
affiliates in eight states Thursday, reaching a retransmission consent
agreement with LIN Media for about 13 stations.
The stations -- WTNH -TV (ABC) in New Haven, Conn.; WWLP-TV
in Springfield, Mass.; WIAT-TV (CBS) in Birmingham, Ala.; WNAC-TV (Fox) and
WPRI-TV (CBS) in Providence, R.I.; KIMT-TV (CBS) in Mason City, Ia.; WAVY-TV
and WVBT-TV (Fox) in Norfolk, Va.; WLUK-TV (Fox) and WCWF-TV (The CW) in Green
Bay, Wis.; and WOOD-TV (NBC), WOTV-TV (ABC) and WXSP-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Grand
Rapids, Mich. -- were set to go dark on Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. According to
Charter, a deal was reached in time to avoid a loss of service.
"We appreciated our customer's patience and support as we
worked through these negotiations, protecting their best interests," Charter
said in a statement.
LIN confirmed the agreement on its own websites.
"We are pleased to inform you that an agreement has been
reached with Charter and you will not lose access to your local TV station,"
WOOD-TV said on its website. "We appreciate your support throughout these
negotiations."
