Charter Posts Uneven Q2 Earnings

Charter Communications reported mixed results for the second quarter, although revenue at the nation’s fourth-largest cable-system operator jumped a healthy 8.3%, lifted by phone and high-speed-Internet services.

Charter’s net loss narrowed to $276 million, or 74 cents per share, versus $360 million (98 cents) in the prior year. Revenue rose to $1.62 billion for the 8.3% hike.

Its headcount of basic-cable subscribers declined 3% to 5.16 million, but most other metrics were positive, including higher revenue per subscriber.