Charter plans financial restructuring

Ailing Charter Communications Inc. has hired investment banker Lazard Fréres & Co. LLC to

restructure its $18 billion in debt and to prevent a

looming financial crisis from getting more desperate.

Industry executives said Lazard's assignment is to prod investors into

exchanging existing Charter bonds for far less money and possibly some equity in

the company.

Investors have been expecting Charter to craft a prepackaged bankruptcy

filing.

Instead of seeking shelter at its most desperate hour -- as Adelphia Communications Corp. did

-- a company negotiates deals with banks and bondholders before heading for

bankruptcy court, paying 10 cents to 80 cents on the dollar plus some equity in a

restructured company.

Charter said it would not comment on rumor and speculation.