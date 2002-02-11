Charter outlook mixed
On Monday, Charter Communications Inc. reported increased revenues of
14%, to $1.1 billion during the fourth quarter, while cash flow increased just
7%, to $485 million.
The big drag on cash flow was the disruption from Excite@Home, which filed
for Chapter 11 and is shutting down at the end of the month.
About 25% of Charter's high-speed data customers relied on @Home's high-speed
backbone, so Charter and other MSOs had to rush to switch them to another
network.
Charter hadn't been planning to do that until June.
It has cost Charter about $15 million.
Without the Internet snag and severance cost for some exiting employees,
Charter's cash-flow growth would still have lagged revenue growth, rising
11%.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.