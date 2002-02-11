Charter outlook mixed

On Monday, Charter Communications Inc. reported increased revenues of

14%, to $1.1 billion during the fourth quarter, while cash flow increased just

7%, to $485 million.

The big drag on cash flow was the disruption from Excite@Home, which filed

for Chapter 11 and is shutting down at the end of the month.

About 25% of Charter's high-speed data customers relied on @Home's high-speed

backbone, so Charter and other MSOs had to rush to switch them to another

network.

Charter hadn't been planning to do that until June.

It has cost Charter about $15 million.

Without the Internet snag and severance cost for some exiting employees,

Charter's cash-flow growth would still have lagged revenue growth, rising

11%.