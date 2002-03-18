Charter to launch HDTV in five markets
Charter Communications Inc. announced Monday in a press release that
high-definition-television programming will be made available to customers
during the second quarter of this year in five markets: Alhambra/Pasadena and
Glendale/Burbank, Calif.; University Park, Texas; South Miami, Fla.; and
Birmingham, Ala.
More markets -- including Kalamazoo, Mich., and St. Louis -- will reportedly be
added during the third quarter.
"As more high-definition televisions are purchased by our customers, we need
to be responsive to their special needs," senior vice
president of engineering John Pietri said in a prepared statement.
Pietri said customers with HDTV sets will use a special
device from Charter to access HDTV programming. Details of the HDTV
packages will be announced in a few weeks.
