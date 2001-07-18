Charter expanding Diva service

Charter Communications and Diva are expanding the total number of Charter customers capable of receiving video-on-demand with Diva software and hardware solutions to 1.7 million.

This rollout builds on recent Charter deployments in St. Louis and three of the 10 largest U.S. television markets: Los Angeles, Fort Worth and Atlanta. Charter is deploying the service on both the Scientific Atlanta and Motorola digital set-top boxes.

Charter and Diva are also contemplating subscription VOD packages which would afford unlimited access to movie titles, without incuring pay-per-use fees. - Richard Tedesco