Charter cuts losses in 1Q

Charter Communications Inc. reported better-than-expected first-quarter

numbers Monday morning, due largely to increased subscriber totals.

The MSO reported a loss of $174.2 million, or 59 cents per share, versus a

loss of $280.7 million ($1.20) in the same period last year.

Charter said it added 140,000 high-speed-data customers during the first

quarter.

Its digital-cable-subscriber total at the end of the quarter was 2.2 million,

compared with 1.45 million at the end of the first quarter of

2001.