Charter cuts losses in 1Q
Charter Communications Inc. reported better-than-expected first-quarter
numbers Monday morning, due largely to increased subscriber totals.
The MSO reported a loss of $174.2 million, or 59 cents per share, versus a
loss of $280.7 million ($1.20) in the same period last year.
Charter said it added 140,000 high-speed-data customers during the first
quarter.
Its digital-cable-subscriber total at the end of the quarter was 2.2 million,
compared with 1.45 million at the end of the first quarter of
2001.
