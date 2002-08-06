Charter clear of Fort Worth rate regulation
Charter Communications Inc. is free to set basic cable rates in the Fort
Worth, Texas, area and 13 surrounding communities without obtaining local
approval after the Federal Communications Commission Tuesday declared that the
company faces effective competition in the market.
Incumbent cable operators are not bound by local rate orders when direct-broadcast satellite
operators or overbuilders serve more than 15 percent of an area's
households.
Spurred by the growth of satellite TV, an increasing number of cable
operators are expected to be freed of basic-rate regulation in the next couple
of years.
Rates of premium tiers are not regulated.
