Charter clear of Fort Worth rate regulation

Charter Communications Inc. is free to set basic cable rates in the Fort

Worth, Texas, area and 13 surrounding communities without obtaining local

approval after the Federal Communications Commission Tuesday declared that the

company faces effective competition in the market.

Incumbent cable operators are not bound by local rate orders when direct-broadcast satellite

operators or overbuilders serve more than 15 percent of an area's

households.

Spurred by the growth of satellite TV, an increasing number of cable

operators are expected to be freed of basic-rate regulation in the next couple

of years.

Rates of premium tiers are not regulated.