Charter Boosts Junk-Bond Sale
Charter Communications is breaking through the gloom surrounding the junk-bond market, increasing the size of its planned junk-bond sale, nearly 50% to $1.2 billion. The company had planned to raise only $850 million, already a hefty deal in a market that has virtually frozen in recent weeks. But investor response has been so strong that the company's bankers felt demand sufficient to sell more.
