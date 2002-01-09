Charter boosts bond sale to $900 million
Strong demand prompted Charter Communications Inc. to increase the size of a
planned bond sale from $600 million to $900 million.
The money is slated to temporarily pay down bank debt, which would give the
MSO greater financial flexibility to make acquisitions.
