Charter blasts suit
Charter Communications Inc. Thursday blasted back at lawyers behind a class-action suit claiming that the company employs improper accounting practices that
inflate its reported earnings.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Central California, piggybacks on
recent concerns about accounting in the cable industry.
"Our financial statements comply with generally accepted accounting
principles in all material respects, and they and the related SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission] filings,
provide an accurate picture of the company, its financial condition, results of
operations and the assumptions underlying them," the company said in a
prepared statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.