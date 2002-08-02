Charter blasts suit

Charter Communications Inc. Thursday blasted back at lawyers behind a class-action suit claiming that the company employs improper accounting practices that

inflate its reported earnings.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Central California, piggybacks on

recent concerns about accounting in the cable industry.

"Our financial statements comply with generally accepted accounting

principles in all material respects, and they and the related SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission] filings,

provide an accurate picture of the company, its financial condition, results of

operations and the assumptions underlying them," the company said in a

prepared statement.