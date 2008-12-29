Charter, Belo Reach Retrans Accord

Charter Communications and Belo Corp. have reached an agreement in principal for retransmission consent covering stations in 11 markets.

Belo spokeswoman Jill Matthews said that lawyers were hammering out the final details, but at this stage there aren’t any plans for discontinuance of service on Dec. 31. The stations are alerting their viewers about Belo’s tentative accord on their Web sites.



The station group, which had been seeking cash compensation, would not discuss deal terms. KMOV-TV in St. Louis had told its viewers it was looking for a penny per day per subscribers, or about $1.6 million annually.

