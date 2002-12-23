Charter axes two execs

Two Charter Communications Inc. executives have been axed as the cable operator

tries to manage fallout from a grand-jury investigation.

Charter dismissed David G. Barford, its former executive vice president and

chief operating officer, who has been on paid leave since October, and Kent D. Kalkwarf, former

executive VP and chief financial officer. Both Barford and Kalkwarf had been with

Charter since July 2000.

Among Charter's problems: A St. Louis grand jury is probing its

accounting practices and there is a federal inquiry into the MSO's stated

subscriber counts.

In a prepared statement Monday, Charter said the U.S. attorney has said no other

company executives, including CEO Carl Vogel, "is a target of the investigation."

Replacing Barford as COO will be Margaret A. Bellville, who joined Charter

earlier this month. Previously, Bellville was executive VP of

operations for Cox Communications Inc.

Assuming Kalkwarf's position is Steven A. Schumm, most recently Charter's

executive VP and chief administrative officer. Schumm will serve as

interim CFO until a permanent replacement is found.

Charter also said Monday that it would move ahead with reauditing its 2000 and

2001 financial results.

These reaudits, along with another of 2002 financials, should be completed

in early 2003.

As for the fourth quarter, the MSO is projecting lower-than-expected cash flow

and a revenue growth rate around 9 percent.