Charter Advertisers Suit Up for NFL Network

The National Football League announced four charter advertisers for its soon-to-be-launched NFL Network.

The four are America Online Inc., Federal Express Corp., IBM Corp. and Levitra, a new drug being marketed jointly by Bayer AG and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The network launches Nov. 4 on DirecTV Inc.’s basic service, which is seen in 11.8 million homes.