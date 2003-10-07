Charter Advertisers Suit Up for NFL Network
The National Football League announced four charter advertisers for its soon-to-be-launched NFL Network.
The four are America Online Inc., Federal Express Corp., IBM Corp. and Levitra, a new drug being marketed jointly by Bayer AG and GlaxoSmithKline plc.
The network launches Nov. 4 on DirecTV Inc.’s basic service, which is seen in 11.8 million homes.
