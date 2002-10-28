Charter adds VOD

Charter Communications Inc. is adding video-on-demand in nine new markets by the

end of 2002. That would bring its total to 21 VOD markets.

The additions are Allendale, Mich.; Fond du Lac, Wis.; Jackson, Tenn.;

Janesville, Wis.; Kennewick, Wash.; Kingsport, Tenn.; Madison, Wis.; Manchester,

Tenn.; and St. Peters, Mo.