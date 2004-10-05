Charter Adds TV One

TV One, the new network for African-American adults, will be carried on Charter Communications Inc.’s Los Angeles-area cable systems beginning in the fourth quarter, the network said.

TV One, which launched in January 2004, is currently in about five million homes through carriage deals with Comcast, Adelphia, Insight, and Charter.

TV One offers original programming, classic series, movies and music focused on African American culture. The network is still in negotiations on a corporate deal with Time Warner.