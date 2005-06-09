Charter Adds here! To On Demand

Gay cable net here! has signed a carriage deal with Charter.

Here! will be part of the company's digital OnDemand service, making it available to 1.3 million subs. Cost will be $3.99 per title, which will include original films, series and specials.

Here! says it has committed $50 million to original programming in 2005.

On the comedy front, it will soon air here! Comedy Presents Kate Clinton, a stand-up special featuring the lesbian comedienne. Other shows soon to bow include Sept.’s detective film series Third Man Out: A Donald Strachey Mystery and Oct.’s gothic horror film series, Dante’s Cove.

Founded in 2002, here! is available in around 42 million homes.