Charren, Markey Re-Team to Fight Cuts

Ed Markey and Peggy Charren are back together again.

Markey, a Massachusetts Democratic Representative, and Charren, the Newton, Mass., homemaker who founded Action for Children's Television, were longtime allies on the issue of kids TV and instrumental in passage of the Children's TV Act in 1990.

Now they are joining for an "emergency rally" on the Hill to lobby against public TV and radio cuts.

They will be joined Tuesday, June 21, at the Cannon House Office Building, by representatives of the PTA and Children Now.

The House Appropriations Committee June 16 passed a bill that would cut CPB funding for 2006 by $100 million and zero out funds for Ready to Learn--which helps fund Sesame Street and Postcards From Buster--as well as cutting funds for the digital transition and satellite interconnection.

The full House is expected to take up the bill by Friday, June 24. Democrats are expected to try and reinstate the funding. If they don't succeed, Democratic senators will try on that side of the Capitol, where historically the House cuts have been restored.

