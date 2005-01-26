Charmed Finally Gets DVD

What TV show do fans most demand on DVD? It’s Charmed, which has quietly aired on The WB Television Network for the past seven years, according to Amazon.com Inc. and Paramount Domestic Television.

Absence has clearly made the hearts grow fonder. A rights snafu involving Paramount's purchase of the show’s production company, Spelling Television, kept the show from getting a DVD boxed set of its own, but relief is in sight for fans of the show.

The show’s first season is set to release on DVD next month. That coincides with the show’s 150th episode, which also saw the return of Nip/Tuck’s Julian McMahon as the half-demon ex-husband of Phoebe, played by Alyssa Milano.

Paramount will celebrate both events with a press event next Tuesday on the Paramount lot. Cast, crew and Spelling Television executives will be on hand to meet, greet, conduct interviews and snap photos.