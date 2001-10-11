Charmed again
Turner Network Television kicked off its second-window run for The WB Television Network drama Charmed
Tuesday, notching a 1.2 rating in just over 1 million cable households, according
to Nielsen Media Research numbers.
The number is slightly lower than TNT's average 1.5 primetime rating for
September.
Charmed's debut on TNT marks the first time a WB show has replayed in the
same week on a sister AOL Time Warner Inc. network.
In its WB premiere Oct. 4, Charmed earned a 3.9 rating in 4.1
million households.
