Charmed again

Turner Network Television kicked off its second-window run for The WB Television Network drama Charmed
Tuesday, notching a 1.2 rating in just over 1 million cable households, according
to Nielsen Media Research numbers.

The number is slightly lower than TNT's average 1.5 primetime rating for
September.

Charmed's debut on TNT marks the first time a WB show has replayed in the
same week on a sister AOL Time Warner Inc. network.

In its WB premiere Oct. 4, Charmed earned a 3.9 rating in 4.1
million households.