Charlotte Martin Named Global Head of Customer Support at Hudson MX

Hudson MX named Charlotte Martin to the new position of global head of customer support.

Martin, a longtime Mediaocean exec, had been consulting with Hudson MX this year before being named to her new post.

She will be based in London and be part of Hudson MX’s growing executive presence in the U.K. She will report to Sarah Lawson Johnston, the company’s executive VP, managing director of agency partnerships EMEA and another former Mediaocean veteran.

“As Hudson MX continues to grow its global support organization, I can think of no one better than Charlotte to lead our effort,” said Hudson MX CEO JT Batson. “The 24-hour demands of the global advertising business means we have to provide support that spans the globe, and follows the sun. That’s why we have turned to experienced leaders like Charlotte, and continue to place a premium on our ability to deliver for our clients.”