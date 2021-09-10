Charlotte Martin Named Global Head of Customer Support at Hudson MX
Former Mediaocean exec will be based in London
Hudson MX named Charlotte Martin to the new position of global head of customer support.
Martin, a longtime Mediaocean exec, had been consulting with Hudson MX this year before being named to her new post.
She will be based in London and be part of Hudson MX’s growing executive presence in the U.K. She will report to Sarah Lawson Johnston, the company’s executive VP, managing director of agency partnerships EMEA and another former Mediaocean veteran.
“As Hudson MX continues to grow its global support organization, I can think of no one better than Charlotte to lead our effort,” said Hudson MX CEO JT Batson. “The 24-hour demands of the global advertising business means we have to provide support that spans the globe, and follows the sun. That’s why we have turned to experienced leaders like Charlotte, and continue to place a premium on our ability to deliver for our clients.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
