Charlotte Deleste, WISC Madison Anchor, Gives Notice
Final day on the job is April 24 for 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. anchor
Charlotte Deleste, anchor at WISC Madison, Wisconsin, is leaving the station. Her final day on the air is April 24. Deleste has spent 18 years there.
She said on the air she does not have another job lined up, but is looking for “time to breathe.”
“It’s just time,” she added. “You know when you know.”
The station is known as News 3 Now. Deleste anchors the 6 and 10 p.m. weeknight news.
Before her time at WISC, she worked at WBRE in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. She said she will remain in Madison after she steps down.
"In all this time, I've never interviewed a president or a jaw-dropping celebrity, and I'm fine with that," she said on the station website. "The superstars I've had the privilege of interviewing are the people who make this community the special place that I call home."
Deleste is the founder of Gio’s Garden, which is described on her LinkedIn page as a nonprofit designed “to nurture and strengthen families with special needs children (birth through 6 years) by increasing their access to needed services.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Deleste’s departure was previously reported on TVSpy.
Morgan Murphy Media owns WISC, the CBS affiliate in DMA No. 72.
Deleste said, “It’s time for me to see Charlotte 2.0.”
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.