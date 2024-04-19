Charlotte Deleste, WISC Madison Anchor, Gives Notice

Charlotte Deleste, anchor at WISC Madison, Wisconsin, is leaving the station. Her final day on the air is April 24. Deleste has spent 18 years there.

She said on the air she does not have another job lined up, but is looking for “time to breathe.”

“It’s just time,” she added. “You know when you know.”

The station is known as News 3 Now. Deleste anchors the 6 and 10 p.m. weeknight news.

Before her time at WISC, she worked at WBRE in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. She said she will remain in Madison after she steps down.

"In all this time, I've never interviewed a president or a jaw-dropping celebrity, and I'm fine with that," she said on the station website. "The superstars I've had the privilege of interviewing are the people who make this community the special place that I call home."

Deleste is the founder of Gio’s Garden, which is described on her LinkedIn page as a nonprofit designed “to nurture and strengthen families with special needs children (birth through 6 years) by increasing their access to needed services.”

Morgan Murphy Media owns WISC, the CBS affiliate in DMA No. 72.

Deleste said, “It’s time for me to see Charlotte 2.0.”