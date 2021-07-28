Charlie Weiss, Mark Berner Join Measurement Company EDO

Measurement company EDO said it hired Charlie Weiss as head of strategy and business development and Mark Berner as VP, engineering, expanding its management team as it expands its convergent TV ad intelligence and effectiveness capabilities.

Weiss joined EDO from AT&T’s Xandr, where he was group VP, business development. He will report to EDO CEO Kevin Krim.

Mark Berner was VP, engineering at MobiTV. He will report to CTO Joshua Lee.

“We are entering a pivotal stage of disruption in Convergent TV and growth as a company serving this special industry. Mark brings critical engineering and management experience to our growing team of top data science, engineering, and product talent; and Charlie is a proven change agent with an impressive history of building and leading strategic partnerships,” said Krim. “We’re excited to have them on board as we prepare to deliver Convergent TV’s first always-on ad occurrence and ad effectiveness data platform.”