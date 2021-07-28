Charlie Weiss, Mark Berner Join Measurement Company EDO
EDO expands senior management as it builds its convergent TV ad analytics platform
Measurement company EDO said it hired Charlie Weiss as head of strategy and business development and Mark Berner as VP, engineering, expanding its management team as it expands its convergent TV ad intelligence and effectiveness capabilities.
Weiss joined EDO from AT&T’s Xandr, where he was group VP, business development. He will report to EDO CEO Kevin Krim.
Mark Berner was VP, engineering at MobiTV. He will report to CTO Joshua Lee.
“We are entering a pivotal stage of disruption in Convergent TV and growth as a company serving this special industry. Mark brings critical engineering and management experience to our growing team of top data science, engineering, and product talent; and Charlie is a proven change agent with an impressive history of building and leading strategic partnerships,” said Krim. “We’re excited to have them on board as we prepare to deliver Convergent TV’s first always-on ad occurrence and ad effectiveness data platform.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
